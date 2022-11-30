NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

