NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.95. 38,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

