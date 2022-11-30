NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.78. 98,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,719. The company has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

