NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 9,428 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 184.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 131,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

