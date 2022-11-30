NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 11,742 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.84. 58,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,871. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

