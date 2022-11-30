NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $39.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

