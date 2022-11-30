NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $10.64 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American Tower by 26.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,923. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

