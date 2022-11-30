NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 567,220 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet comprises about 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.01% of QuinStreet worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ QNST remained flat at $13.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,904. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $745.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 0.98.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
