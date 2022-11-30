NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 14,005 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 1.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.33% of Zillow Group worth $26,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 159,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,647. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,364 shares of company stock worth $1,926,759. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.