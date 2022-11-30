NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 7,190 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Visa Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,283. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $394.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

