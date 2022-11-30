NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $30,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Paychex by 953.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $2,274,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 16.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 43.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Paychex by 25.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

PAYX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $119.73. 16,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,565. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

