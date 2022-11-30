NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $19.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.57. 122,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,734. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.