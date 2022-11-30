NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 30,883 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 113,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

