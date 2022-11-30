NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 17,368 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,425. The company has a market cap of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
