Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
Newborn Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.
Newborn Acquisition Company Profile
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
