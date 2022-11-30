New Street Research Begins Coverage on Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Analysts at New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($64.95) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($50.52) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worldline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Worldline has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $29.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

