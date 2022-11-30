New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. 580,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,315,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.