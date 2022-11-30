Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 213.58 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,537.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

