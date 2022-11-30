NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 75,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 110,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuBase Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

