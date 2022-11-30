NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 75,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 110,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
