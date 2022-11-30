NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $99.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Northland Securities from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

