NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $5.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 100,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,803. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 123.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 233.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,119 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

