Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.84. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 6,275 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,861.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,034 shares of company stock worth $313,411 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,845,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

