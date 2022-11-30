Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 33,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,176,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,133,579.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,477,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,133,579.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,477,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 730,700 shares of company stock worth $3,093,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

