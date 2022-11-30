Natixis Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,026 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $235.81 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

