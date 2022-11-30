Natixis Sells 49,707 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Natixis trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,707 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ENB opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80.
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
