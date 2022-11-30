Natixis Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Natixis lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3,639.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,477 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

