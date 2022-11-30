Natixis Purchases New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,626,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,787,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

CIEN opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,287.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

