Natixis Buys Shares of 260,957 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Natixis bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,381,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE SRC opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

