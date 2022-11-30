Natixis Buys 53,206 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1,627.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $257.06 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $264.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.83.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

