National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of NA stock opened at C$98.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Recommended Stories
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.