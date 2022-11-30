National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$98.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.54.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.83.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

