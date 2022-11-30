Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.84. 26,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,085,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Natera

Institutional Trading of Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $40,296.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,862.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.