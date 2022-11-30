My DeFi Pet Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $892,351.61 and approximately $733,896.99 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

