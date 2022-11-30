My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $906,026.11

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $906,026.11 and approximately $931,686.24 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.01784393 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011975 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040530 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000541 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.01809024 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.