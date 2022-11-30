Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 27,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCAAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 192.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the third quarter valued at $1,024,000.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

