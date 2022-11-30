MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Down 67.5% in November

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 54,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $538.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. MorphoSys has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $10.30.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 688.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

