Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. 99,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

