Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U opened at $36.02 on Monday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $186.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,642 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

