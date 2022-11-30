Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.55 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $140.26 or 0.00824774 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $81.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00462645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00119874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00671230 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00250330 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00242408 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,207,268 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

