Monero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.60 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Monero has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $71.60 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $139.35 or 0.00825865 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,873.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00464101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00117981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00669016 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00250795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00251182 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,207,434 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

