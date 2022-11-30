Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 90,273 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.18% of HCA Healthcare worth $84,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $236.78. 24,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,862. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

