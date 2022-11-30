Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,614 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up about 4.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.60% of Yum China worth $206,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 3.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. 118,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,783. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

