Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 246,183 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,183 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises approximately 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 2.26% of Stericycle worth $91,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 16.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,308. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

