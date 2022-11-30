Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

