Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 1,057,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,315.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($63.92) to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Moncler from €57.00 ($58.76) to €45.00 ($46.39) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moncler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. 1,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. Moncler has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $77.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

