Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Molson Coors Brewing Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TAP.A opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37.
Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile
