Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Molson Coors Brewing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAP.A opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

