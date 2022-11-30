Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 6.8 %
MBRX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.