Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 6.8 %

MBRX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at $308,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 152,713 shares of company stock valued at $166,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

