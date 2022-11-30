Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 64,745 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Stock

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,199. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
MFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
