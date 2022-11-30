Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 64,745 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Stock

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,199. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,695,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 389.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.