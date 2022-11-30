Mixin Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $177.34 or 0.01039694 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $106.24 million and $6,296.28 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.88 or 0.06720067 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00508947 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.50 or 0.30956592 BTC.
About Mixin
Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Mixin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.
