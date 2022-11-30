Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
