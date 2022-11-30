Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.