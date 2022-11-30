Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,491,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the October 31st total of 2,641,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,912.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTLHF stock remained flat at $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
