Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,491,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the October 31st total of 2,641,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,912.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTLHF stock remained flat at $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

